An injured bald eagle saved in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Yesterday morning Trooper Brandon Salyerds (SP Horseheads) and K-9 “Theo” were on foot patrol at the Hanson Aggregate Gravel Pit located in the Town of Horseheads when they found an injured adolescent bald eagle.

The bald eagle appeared to have hit a nearby power line causing a wing injury. When the bald eagle was approached, it fled into and crossed a nearby pond and entered an adjacent wooded area.

Trooper Salyerds along with Trooper Nathan Lowmaster (SP Big Flats), Environmental Conservation Officer Travis Mcnamara and Chemung County Animal Control tracked the bald eagle and were able to secure it without causing any further injuries.

Pictured left to right Trooper Nathan Lowmaster (SP Big Flats), Environmental Conservation Officer Travis Mcnamara, Trooper Brandon Salyerds (SP Horseheads)

Courtesy of NYSP

The bald eagle was taken to Cornell University Wildlife Hospital for rehabilitation.