ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School on Thursday morning. This caused anxiety among parents, who are wondering how this person was even able to get in.

“If somebody had any kind of weapon and walked into that school, so many children are at risk, and for this to happen right after the massive event that had happened in Texas, is actually terrifying,” said Rachael Furney, mother of an EHS student.

The EHS community was notified about the incident through a statement sent out by the principal. Parents expressed that they are especially on edge right now, after the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

According to the statement by the EHS principal, two students invited an unauthorized individual, who was not an EHS student, into the building.

“The individual was quickly identified and exited the premises. There was no safety concern,” said Principal Christopher Reger, in the statement.

According to parents who spoke with school officials, it took four minutes for the individual to be identified.

Parents are saying, even that, was not quick enough.

“Why are the students allowed to open those doors and let other people in? It just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Furney.

Parents say they want to see more security at the school to prevent situations like these from happening.

In the statement, the principal reminds the EHS community that anyone who is not a current student or staff member must report to the visitor center upon entering the building.

“Bringing someone into the building is a breach of our Code of Conduct and anyone who brings a person into the building without permission is subject to disciplinary action,” Principal Reger said in the statement.

There is currently no information on who the individual is, or why they were let into the school. 18 News has reached out to the Elmira City School District for a comment and is currently awaiting a reply.