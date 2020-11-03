An update on local election polls

Millions of Americans are heading to the polls today to have their voice in local representatives and their say in who will be the next President of the United States. While voting looked a little differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local election sites are still seeing many in-person voters today. 18 News traveled to a couple sites today in Elmira to check out how things were going at the polls.

The consensus amount the visits today was things were running smoothly for all involved. However, an issue specific to this general election is that voters are required to wear a mask. Local election officials 18 News spoke to explained how the community has responded today.

“We have masks and gloves available incase anyone forgot theirs or whatever the situation may be. We haven’t had a situation yet where someone has come in and refused to wear a mask which is great. It is one less stress that we have to worry about on top of everything else. So really the community has been really great stepping up for us in that way,” said official Samantha Lias.

“One and he finally put his mask on, we told him he had to have it on to be in here,” Sue Braunstein said in response to a voter not wanting to wear a mask. But from what 18 News witnessed, election officials and voters both worked together during this challenging day to make the best of it!