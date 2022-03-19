HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade took over the streets with Horseheads with floats as residents celebrated the green and white holiday after being canceled for two years.

“You have the local community, the Fire community, police-community bands dance groups,” said Tara Funair, attendee, St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Every year the excitement grows for the green and white festivities.

“We look forward to this every year. The snow is melting and, the weather is perfect,” said Lance Funair, Attendee, St. Patricks Day Parade.

This is the perfect outing to introduce small businesses and grow their support system in the area.

“It’s important to the community and it brings a nice economy into the area,” said Funair.

Horseheads residents were thrilled and filled with joy after not having the parade in the last two years.

“Maybe seeing people they haven’t seen because of covid,” said Funair.

S.t Patrick’s Day Parade is a great way to learn about the Irish community.