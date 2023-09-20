SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The 4th annual Schuyler County Farm Tour weekend will be returning at the end of this month.

Farms in Schuyler County will be opening to the public to offer various experiences on the farm from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1. Different activities will include tours, tastings, hayrides, demonstrations, apple picking, shopping and opportunities to meet farm animals.

The event, organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County in collaboration with the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce, is open to anyone. Everyone who attends is welcome to participate in the farm activities and may also purchase different goods from the farms including produce, hand-crafted cheeses, jams, cider, donuts, pies and alpaca products.

This year, the event will feature an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at Chateau La Fayette Reneau. On this night, visitors can enjoy activities such as touring the vineyard, light appetizers, door prizes and a preview of items for sale during the tour. Reservations are recommended for this night but are not necessary for the rest of the weekend.

For more information about the weekend, visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County website.