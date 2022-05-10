ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — You can help stamp out hunger on Saturday, May 14th.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is encouraging residents to participate in the annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) food drive. NALC’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans.

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, residents can leave non-perishable goods in a sturdy bag where they get their mail on May 14. Letter carriers will collect these donations and deliver them to the food bank for distribution throughout the Southern Tier.

Encouraged non-perishable items include: soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice, and cereal.

We are grateful to our local letter carriers for their annual commitment to Stamp Out Hunger and we appreciate the contributions from our generous community in support of our work. Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

In the 30 years since the food drive began, it has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.