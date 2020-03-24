Third Coronavirus case confirmed in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County health department releasing updated information adding one more confirmed case of COVID -19.

As of 9:00 a.m. 82 people have completed tests, 45 are pending, and 3 cases have been confirmed.

The health department says these people are being isolated and closely monitored, and have identified close contacts of these confirmed cases and will notify those that need to know. Health officials said to not panic and you will be contacted if you are at risk.

All positive cases are under quarantine or in the hospital.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop these symptoms you are to call your health provider. Continue to practice steps to help stop the spread such as, staying home, stay at least six feet away from people, wash your hands, cover your cough and protect those most at risk.