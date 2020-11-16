Another Covid-19 related death reported in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – According to The Chemung County Health Department, a 64-year-old male from Horseheads has died as a result of Covid-19.

The Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss wants to remind everyone to continue to wear face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing.

The Chemung County Health Department wants to send their condolences to the individual’s family and friends.

If you have any questions please call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2028 with your questions.