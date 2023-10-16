AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 39°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are still under cloudy skies and chances for scattered showers today. When do we get a break from the rain? Details below:

TODAY:

We have another day of showers thanks to the lake effect, but this keeps chances for rain highest for areas closest to the Finger Lakes and our Southern Tier. Cloudy skies will leave the high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s today.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, lake effect showers continue. We are mainly cloudy going into the later portions of the night, and some areas could see some patchy fog. Temperatures tonight dip into the mid to 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We can look forward to ending our Tuesday mainly dry after morning showers, and this leads into a drier and warmer slot midweek. Temperatures don’t cool back down until the weekend when showers move back in ahead of the next system. These showers could move in as early as overnight Thursday and Friday morning.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: OVERCAST. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 53



