ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Cornell is reporting that they along with the Ithaca Fire Department are investigating another fire in Ganedago Hall, the same dorm that had multiple arson fires a few months ago.

Between 4 and 5 on March 19th emergency crews were summoned by an activated fire alarm from Ganedago Hall, which is a residential dormitory located Triphammer Road, on the Cornell campus in Ithaca. Cornell Police, Cornell Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), and the CIty of Ithaca Fire Department responded and discovered that a trash collection room on the third floor had been damaged by fire. The extent of the fire was contained to that room by the fire suppression system.

Adjacent rooms sustained water damage from the sprinkler system activation.

Cornell Police made an arrest in relation to one arson that occurred in December, however, it was determined that that subject was not connected to the arsons in Ganedago Hall at that time.

The Cornell University Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Cornell University Police Department at (607) 255-1111. Cornell University Police urge the community to protect themselves in the event of a fire by alerting those around them of the fire, then to evacuate the building, close room doors as you leave, activate the fire alarm, and move away from the building once you exit. Immediately report any suspected criminal activity by dialing 911 or utilizing the RAVE Guardian app.