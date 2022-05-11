AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 41°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Happy Wednesday! Today is going to be another quiet and beautiful weather day. High pressure is in control once again which results in dry and sunny conditions. Due to such dry weather, there is an elevated fire risk today. This is something to keep in mind while enjoying the nice weather. The nice weather takes us into tonight as we are mainly clear and stay dry. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight. A change in wind direction occurs on Thursday which results in a little more moisture in the upper-levels, so we are just mostly sunny on Thursday due to some passing clouds. It is still another dry day. Thursday will also be the warmest day out of the next seven days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Changes move in for Friday. Clouds start to increase for the end of the workweek and some passing showers are possible. These showers will have to fight dry air and if any rain makes it to the ground, it will be light. Friday is not a washout by any means and this continues to be the case for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday have a chance for showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Monday is another day with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are still in the 80s over the weekend and back into the 70s for Monday. We are closer to average on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds day with some lingering passing showers.

Have an amazing day and enjoy the sunshine while we have it!

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CLOUDS DECREASE LATE DAY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

