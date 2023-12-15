AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15th: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week and we’re treated to more sunshine! How long does the nice weather last? Details below:

TODAY:

High pressure is still in control today, and we can look forward to plenty of sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon. A light breeze and some high clouds can be expected for the afternoon, otherwise, we are warm in the mid-50s and mostly clear.

TONIGHT:

We stay clear through the evening, and temperatures drop back to near-freezing in the low 30s. A weak cold front brushes the region overnight, but we only see increased cloud cover and no precipitation expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

We stay dry through a mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures are slightly cooler, only in the upper 40s for the high, but warmer air returns by Sunday ahead of showers that move in by late afternoon into Sunday night. Increased showers and winds continue into the start of the work week.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40

Have a wonderful day!

