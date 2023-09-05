AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another hot and humid day today and a tomorrow, and another heat advisory is in place for the Southern Tier tomorrow afternoon. When will it start feeling more like fall? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures only cool off into the low 70s and upper 60s tonight. Skies are clearing which will allow for some fog in our valleys, but we are overall dry and quiet.

TOMORROW:

Another heat advisory is in place through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our Wednesday will be our last day with high pressure in control, and our next weather set up could bring showers into the twin tiers as early as tomorrow evening. Other than that, we remain mostly sunny with temperatures back in the low 90s for the high.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The end of the week will see the return of on and off showers, and with temperatures still on the warm side, there is a marginal risk for more severe thunderstorms on Friday. By the weekend, our main concern will be localized flash flooding risks after continued showers, but we can look forward to fall-like conditions beginning our work week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 94 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

