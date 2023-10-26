AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 36°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We have been feeling much warmer than average for this time of October. How will the rest of the month play out? Details below:

TODAY:

Another quiet day is in store for Thursday. High pressure under the ridge does a better job of keeping the sky clear but cloudy this afternoon. With mainly mid and high-level clouds and SW flow, we get another day with temperatures in the 70s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry and mostly cloudy. The cloud cover throughout the day helps to keep the warmth at the surface, leaving us in the mid-50s for the low.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chances for showers increase starting tomorrow and throughout the weekend. Weekend rainfall helps to cool us off, and we could start the next work week off in the 40s- quite a jump from 70-degree temperatures this week!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 44

Have a fabulous day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram