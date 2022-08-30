AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30TH: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Happy Tuesday! Mild and humid this morning. We stay humid throughout the day today with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Isolated showers move in this morning but our best opportunity for showers and even thunderstorms is this afternoon and evening with a cold front. The cold front starts to move in around 2-3pm and pushes from west to east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop along the front and a strong to severe storm is possible. Damaging winds is the main threat with any strong to severe storm. Heavier pockets of rain are possible with any thunderstorm and general rainfall accumulation looks to be 0.5-1.5 inches with localized higher amounts. By tonight, the cold front is off to the east and stray showers and lingering clouds hold. Overnight, we are partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows are near 60.

Dry air filters in for Wednesday, so we are mostly sunny but a stray shower is possible. Temperatures are in the 70s Wednesday for highs. High pressure moves in Thursday bringing plenty of sunshine and temperatures are in the mid 70s. The area of high pressure continues to be in control for Friday and Saturday, so we stay dry and see some sunshine. We start to see temperatures climb back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Our next chance for showers returns for Sunday and Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER & BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter