AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29TH: 38°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Happy Friday! It is going to be a great end to the week with dry weather and plenty of sunshine! High pressure remains in control today but a breezy wind out of the west and northwest keeps us below average. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s today. The dry weather and breezy conditions result in elevated fire risk. For the Southern Tier, a Special Weather Statement is in place until 8:00 PM tonight for easy fire spread. As for the Northern Tier, a Fire Weather Warning is in place from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM tonight. This is something to keep in mind today. Heading into tonight, quiet weather holds as we stay dry and clear. Lows tonight are near 30. Sunshine returns again for Saturday and it will still be dry and breezy with the 60s returning.

Temperatures continue to rise for Sunday as highs reach the upper 60s. Changes move in for the end of the weekend. Clouds return Sunday and rain showers move in late day as our next area of low pressure enters the region. These rain showers take us into the overnight hours with rumbles of thunder are possible Sunday night and Monday. Rain showers continue for Monday with temperatures near 70. We enter the 70s for Tuesday with a cloudy sky but we stay dry during the day. Our next weather system moves in Tuesday night and rain showers take us into Wednesday. Temperatures are back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather makes a return for Thursday but stubborn clouds hold.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

