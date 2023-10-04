AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 43°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We have been sunny and warm all week. When will it start feeling like October? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry but clouds in the sky are increasing. This increase is ahead of the front moving in by the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. As clouds increase, only a few areas in deeper valleys will see patches of fog.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow is another warm day, but cooler than our last few days in the 80s. We will likely be just at or below 80 and breezy. This is partially due to the increase in clouds moving in due to the cold front.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures trend downwards into the start of the next work week. Cooler air is moving in behind the low, with showers popping up as early as overnight into Friday. The front could stall for a bit, but showers into Sunday will be mainly caused lake effect, due to the cooler air breezing off the lakes. Sunday will also be when Tropical (then Post-Tropical) Storm Phillipe will be pushing into NE New England, bringing gusty winds into the forecast for the start of next work week.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60

