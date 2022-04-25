AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25TH: 37°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Happy Monday! High-level clouds and warm conditions welcoming our day. These high-level clouds are associated with a warm front stalled across our area. This front moves through today and gives us another warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Due to the lack of moisture with the warm front, we stay dry. Changes move in tonight. A cold front moves in from the West and active weather is accompanying it. Rain showers are likely tonight and some rumbles of thunder are possible. Lows are in the low 50s overnight. Showers linger early Tuesday morning before we dry out for the rest of the day. We do stay mostly cloudy throughout Tuesday. Cooler weather starts to move in on Tuesday as highs reach the low 60s.

Our cooling trend really kicks in Wednesday as highs are in the 40s. We also have a lake-effect set-up with a northwest wind ushering in rain and snow showers. Accumulation stays light. After the active weather on Wednesday, sunshine returns for the end of the week. Temperatures are also on the increase. The sunshine at the end of the week is truly the light at the end of the tunnel. Highs are back in the 50s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions.

Sunshine and dry weather holds into the weekend. Temperatures also continue to increase with highs back in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds move in for Sunday but we are still able to see some sunshine.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS LATE DAY & T-STORMS POSS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

