Fire engines from the Elmira Fire Department can be seen combating a fire on Magee Street in the city on Monday, June 26.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out on Monday as fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in Elmira.

Reports of the fire came in around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, for the reported fire at an apartment complex at 709 Magee Street.

Smoke could be seen coming from parts of the building as crews worked on opening doors and windows of the structure.

No flames were visible outside as numerous fire engines and crew were on the scene to assist.

According to Elmira Fire Marshall, Andrew Mallow, the fire was contained as of 12:05 p.m. Mallow said that there were no reported injuries, but an investigation is underway to see if anyone was inside the building at the time the fire started.

Mallow told 18 News that the smoke was coming from a small fire on the first floor of one of the apartments.

