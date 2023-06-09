BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Thick smoke escaped out the windows of a three-story apartment building in downtown Bath early Friday, prompting a quick response from the Bath Fire Department.

The Bath Fire Department said that around 3:35 a.m. on Friday, June 9, they were dispatched to 3 E. William St. for a structure fire reported in the building filling with smoke. Bath police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies evacuated tenants before the fire department arrived to make sure everyone was out of the building.

The structure was a multi-level apartment with businesses on the ground level, and residential apartments on the floors above, with the fire coming from the third floor.

Fire crews went inside, making their way to the third floor where they were met with heavy smoke and flames out in the hallway, escaping from one of the apartments.

The fire department said that they were able to control the flames and push the fire back into the original apartment and battle the flames from there. The main fire was extinguished and contained to one apartment on the third floor, but heat and smoke damage was sustained throughout the building. Bath Fire marked the situation under control at 4:21 a.m.

According to the Bath Fire Department, the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, along with the Red Cross to assist the residents of the apartments, it’s unknown if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The scene was cleared at 6:36 a.m., with the investigation team continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire, as of 4 p.m. on Friday, no cause has been determined yet.