SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is now accepting applications for its 2024 scholarship program.

Scholarships are offered to area high school seniors who plan to enter an accredited college, university, hospital-based nursing or allied health program to seek a career in health professions that include hospital administration or medical research in the summer or fall of 2024.

Guthrie also offers a limited number of employee scholarships for children of Guthrie employees who plan to enroll in an accredited junior college, college or university in the summer or fall of 2024. These scholarships support any field of study.

Employees must work at least 24 hours a week and have at least one year of employment with Guthrie. Children of physicians are not eligible.

The deadline to apply for these scholarships is Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. If you’re interested in applying for a scholarship, visit the Guthrie website for more information.