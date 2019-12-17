Architect fatally hit by falling debris in midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Falling debris from a midtown Manhattan building hit and killed an architect blocks from Times Square on Tuesday, authorities said.

Erica Tishman was killed at around 11 a.m. on West 49th Street near Seventh Avenue. She worked for a project management firm a few blocks away.

The street remained blocked off for several hours after her death.

An initial report to the city Buildings Department said a piece of facade had fallen. Permits had been issued for facade work at the 17-story office building in recent months.

Building owner Himmel + Meringoff Properties said it was “saddened by this tragedy” and would fully cooperate with city officials.

Tishman, 60, worked on educational, athletic and other projects, according to a bio on her employer’s website. A message was left with the company, Zubatkin Owner Representation LLC.

A graduate of Harvard and Princeton universities, she was on the boards of a synagogue and an organization that provides a range of educational and community programs, according to her bio.

Plummeting bricks, facade pieces and other debris have proven to be a deadly danger in New York before.

In 1979, a Barnard College student was killed when a chunk of concrete broke loose from a window ledge and plummeted nine stories. Her death prompted a city law that requires regular facade inspections for many buildings.

There have been other fatalities since, including the 2015 death of a 2-year-old killed by bricks tumbling from a window sill at a senior citizens’ residence in Brooklyn.

“It’s important to remember that many accidental deaths are preventable,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman said after Tishman’s death, which happened in the Democratic politician’s district. “If there was any wrongdoing in this case, those responsible must be held to account to the fullest extent of the law.”