Arctic air brings coldest day of the year so far in the Twin Tiers, beware of frostbite

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparing for frigid and potentially dangerous conditions is now a top priority across the Twin Tiers. Residents should beware of temperatures dropping to the single digits tonight and tomorrow morning, with higher elevations potentially dropping to below zero.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic cold front will strike the Twin Tiers this evening. This front is associated with breezy northwesterly winds, which could lead to dangerous wind chill values.

“There’s an arctic cold front coming through this evening,” said Adam Gill, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. “There’ll be at least some wind at 10 to 15 miles an hour and gusts to 25. That will result in wind chill values of around 15 to 20 below zero tonight for most of the region.”

If going outside tonight or tomorrow is necessary, Adam strongly suggests residents wear extra layers of clothing, especially gear that is resistant to wind chills. This gear includes gloves, hats, boots, and scarves, which can all prevent parts of the body from getting frostbite.

Wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees below zero can likely cause initial symptoms of frostbite to the exposed skin in five to ten minutes. Frostbite can cause the most susceptible body parts, including the fingers, toes, ear lobes, and tip of the nose, to have a white or pale appearance. Residents who think they might get frostbite should immediately go indoors and run the affected area under lukewarm, not hot water.

