Arctic League Big Book celebrates its 110th Anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League kicked off its annual holiday fundraiser. Their goal is to raise 130,000 dollars to make this year’s holiday a special one for families in need.

The Arctic League has officially opened its big book for its one hundred and tenth Christmas charity to bring the holiday spirit to homes within the Southern Tier.

“We are the safety net that helps provide a little extra something for parents during this holiday season,” said Mike Wayne, President, Arctic League

Each year, many families benefit from generous donors during the holidays. The Arctic league has made it easy for you and your family to become recipients in Chemung County.

“All we’re asking for is a name, address the age of the child because we need to know the appropriate age level for their gifts. We do ask for the last four digits of their social security numbers in order to avoid duplication,” said Wayne

Several out-of-town donors are former recipients and also take pride in donating to the arctic league big book charity.

The Arctic League delivers Christmas gifts to the front door of the recipients. The reason is, They aren’t looking to steal the joy from the parents and their children during the holiday.

We’ll have probably 1000 volunteers who will show up to help deliver packages and, we just dropped them off.

“We used to have 60 or 70 people here packing gifts. We’re limiting that to 20.” said Wayne

The Arctic League is encouraging everyone in the Southern Tier to show their holiday spirit and donate.

“Every dollar that’s donated through our regular campaign through our annual broadcast goes to buy these toys,” said Wayne

Every year this holiday charity makes it possible for many families to turn on their Christmas lights.

“This is one of Elmira’s gems,” said Anthony Alvarez, Chief of Police, Elmira Police Department