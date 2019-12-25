Arctic League gives local children a Christmas to remember

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of volunteers arrived at the Arctic League headquarters in Downtown Elmira early Christmas morning to pick up and deliver presents to needy children in Chemung County and give them a Christmas to remember.

Volunteers from all over were lined up down the street, waiting with blankets, chairs and plenty of coffee, before the Arctic League’s doors opened at 6 a.m.

As is tradition, some volunteers even arrived as early as 4 o’clock the night before to get a good spot in line and gear up for the big event. One volunteer even traveled all the way from Alabama for the event.

The gift delivery is an annual Arctic League tradition that has been going on for over 100 years—to ensure that no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas.

“It’s just the joy of making the kids happy at Christmas. It’s such a beautiful season and we want to make everybody in Chemung County happy and this will help the children enjoy Christmas so much more.” Arthur Sullivan, Horseheads Fire Department Chief

This year’s goal was to raise 125,000 dollars. The Arctic League well surpassed that goal—raising around 142,000 dollars for nearly 3,000 kids

“The amount of money that’s been donated has risen every year and we’re so excited because it gives us the opportunity to buy wonderful toys to be able to distribute to kids this morning.” Mike Wayne, Arctic League Treasurer

The Arctic League says they wouldn’t be able to do this year after year without the entirety of the community.

“Everybody puts a little something in and then in the end we’ve got a beautiful casserole. It’s really quite nice.” Michael Smith, Arctic League President

Before you know it, the Arctic League will be getting ready for next year.