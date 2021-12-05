Arctic League packing night to begin on Monday; organization raises $65k from telethon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting on Dec. 6, the Arctic League will commence their 13 evenings of packing.

The organization raised over $65,000 during their 2021 live telethon event.

Doors to the Arctic League Headquarters on 249 W Clinton St in Elmira will open at 7 p.m. Packing of gifts will begin at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Arctic League, the number of packages each evening will vary depending on the number of applications received, but it will usually not exceed 125.

Packing groups are limited to 20 individuals along with several Arctic League Board members. Individuals under the age of 18 are not permitted to be a part of the packing process. Masks are required.

Packing will occur on Monday through Friday and it will end on December 22.