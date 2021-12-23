Arctic league prepares for Delivery Day on Christmas Eve in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas Eve is a big day for one of the Southern Tier’s very own non-profits. The arctic league is preparing for their delivery day that will take place on Friday, December 24th, 2021

“We did move it from delivery on Christmas morning starting at 6 am to delivery on Christmas Eve morning at 9 am,” said Bob Kramerik, Director of Delivery, Arctic League

Like last year all volunteers will be asked to follow a similar plan. However, some new changes apply to the Arctic League Christmas volunteers when picking up their presents for delivery.

“Primarily people were not allowed to walk through the building and grab the packages and take them to their car. We didn’t want them standing outside in the cold close to each other. We wanted them socially distant, but now everyone is showing up in their cars. We’re loading three bags in each vehicle,” said Kramerik

Arctic League’s Board of directors has made it easy for volunteers to load and unload bags of Christmas gifts.

“We ask people to show upcoming up College Avenue headed north and tuning into our long parking lot where it’ll be three lanes of traffic that will direct them to a particular door. They’ll be asked to write their name, and phone number down on envelopes. And that’s how we can keep track of who had what packages and so on,” said Kramerik

“We also ask them to please wear masks and stay in their vehicles We would like them to use their masks when they’re delivering the gifts as well. They can get there earlier but we won’t open up the doors till nine because we’re filling up all of the rural areas and the fire department deliveries from eight o’clock till eight O’clock,” said Kramerik

It’s never too late to get involved as long as you’re willing to follow through with the instructions given by the Arctic league.

“You just show up the day of and make sure that you’re following all the protocols whoever’s helping you out,” said Kramerik

This year’s holiday Helpers are known to make approximately 400 delivers for the annual holiday toy drive.

“Many people come back and deliver multiple times. Some people make it a family event, bringing all of their children with them as well to show them the joy of Christmas and giving to others,” said Kramerik

About 1500 families will receive gifts between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Christmas eve.