The large collection of gifts at the Arctic League ready to be delivered to families across Chemung County.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arctic League is preparing to donate thousands of gifts to families in need starting early Saturday morning.

Months of donations have led the Arctic League to gather thousands of toys, games, clothing, and various other items, for local children in Chemung County just in time for Christmas.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Christmas Eve, the public is invited to go to the Arctic League in Elmira at 249 W. Clinton Street to help deliver the bags of gifts to around 1400 families.

Members of the public will be directed into a traffic-controlled line by Elmira Police that will help keep the operation running smoothly.

Jeff Streeter, current Board President of The Arctic League, said that 50 people would be inside the collection facility to help keep things flowing and organized.

The drive-thru allows volunteers to stay inside their vehicles, receive the gifts, and drop-off locations, and then set out to deliver the bags to families in Chemung County.

“We’ll have this process that starts at 9 a.m., and within a couple of hours we will have cleared out all of the family gifts,” Streeter said, “and probably by midday tomorrow most all of them should’ve been delivered to where they need to be going here in Chemung County,” he said.

Streeter said that being a volunteer for the Arctic League is a tradition for some families, and they come back year after year to participate.

Those volunteering will be able to attend a light lunch at the American Legion at 316 Lake Street in Elmira after they finish their deliveries.

Jerry Lenox, the Commander for Harry Bently Post 443, said that there will be hot dogs, macaroni salad, and beans and that people can get a plate to go or stay in and eat.

He says that doing this lunch it’s a good way to give back to the community and teach patriotism and show younger people what they, the legion, do for the community.