Arctic League wraps up 2021 Christmas fundraising campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 10, the Arctic League wrapped up their 2021 Christmas fundraising campaign by closing their ‘Big Book’.

Theron Brown, Treasurer of the Elmira Police Department’s Police Benevolent Association, placed the last entry in the ‘Big Book’ of donations for $2,500. The contribution was the largest donation the Arctic League has received from the PBA.

Upon receiving the contribution from the PBA, Scott Heffner, Arctic League Treasurer, announced that the total donation amount was $153,681.84. This exceeds their $130,000 goal by a significant margin. It also represents the 19th consecutive year that the campaign effort reached its goal prior to Christmas Day.

Michael Wayne, President of the Arctic League, thanked the community for its generous support.

“Yeah, it’s really exciting,” said Wayne. “Almost $154,000 is huge. It allows us to be able to purchase high quality gifts for children throughout the community. So we may do a lot of the administrative stuff to make it happen, but it’s those dollars that really help make this such a success.”

Wayne mentioned that it was noteworthy how the goal was reached so quickly as our community, like the rest of the nation, wrestles with the effects of COVID-19.

He also stressed that volunteers are needed on Christmas Eve day to deliver packages to recipients in Elmira. For the second year, package delivery has been changed from Christmas morning to Christmas Eve day. It will begin at 9 a.m. in order to accommodate protocols associated with social distancing.

For those wishing to help deliver packages, Wayne encouraged a review of the process which can be found on their website or their Facebook page. All outlining areas will be delivered by volunteer fire departments.

President Wayne mentioned that many other worthy charities in our community have not met their year-end fundraising goals and he encouraged community members to consider financially supporting them.

Now, all additional contributions received by the Arctic League will be used for the 2022 Christmas campaign. For those who are honoring their pledge to the Arctic League, the contributions should be sent to Arctic League Inc., P.O. Box 113, Elmira, N.Y. 14902.