Arctic League’s 12 days of packing kicks off tonight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight was the first packing night for Arctic League’s 12 days of packing and will continue until December 23.

Volunteers created an assembly line-like process packing gifts for 100 families.

All the gifts are prepared with the number of family members, age and gender in mind. Families receiving the gifts range from one to six members. Children’s ages ranged from one to twelve.

Items in the gifts include a family gift, books, toys, and snacks. At the end of the line, each bin was emptied into bags that will be delivered on Christmas.

“Volunteering for the packing is pretty much filled up year after year by the same groups who have been supporting us all along,” board member Bob Kramarick Jr. said. “If you really want to volunteer. Christmas morning we open up about 5:30 6 o clock and we got about 3,000 packages to go out.”