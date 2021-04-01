Are more cannabis stores coming to Southern Tier?

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — With the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York, are more dispensaries and cannabis-related stores going to be opening in the Southern Tier?

Kaelan Castetter, CEO of Empire Standard and vice president of New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, said absolutely.

“We like to call our home here in Binghamton the ‘Green Valley of Opportunity’,” said Castetter. “Whether that is manufacturing or growing or farming of dispensaries, I can see a lot of stores popping up in the Southern Tier. But, I really think the Southern Tier can be a hub for New York State and then as this industry grows nationwide and globally, a hub for making the best cannabis products in the world.”

Castetter’s company helps brands develop, manufacture finished goods, and get hemp products into the marketplace. He said Empire Standard will continue to do this with adult-use and being an integral part of the supply chain.

Castetter also believes there will be more places switching from medical marijuana to recreational marijuana.

“I think that the medical companies absolutely will be looking to sell to adults over 21,” said Castetter. “But really what I think you’re going to see is entrepreneurs who are homegrown in New York who are ready for the opportunity. Those involved in the hemp industry are ready to meet the challenge of a $3.7 billion estimated adult-use marketplace.”