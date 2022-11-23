ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Arkport man was arrested following an investigation into a reported grand larceny in Arkport.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Erik L. Briggs, 51, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a class E Felony.

Police say that Briggs intentionally stole the property of another, valued in excess of $3,000.

Police are alleging Briggs of causing a false entry to be made in a business record, in order to benefit himself.

Briggs was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.