DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — An Arkport man has been arrested by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies following reports of a burglary and threats made with a gun in the Town of Dansville.

According to Police, 26-year-old Anthony M. Carpenter was arrested on Sunday, July 30, and was arrested on the following:

Burglary in the first degree, a class B felony.

Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a class E Felony.

Menacing in the second degree.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Police allege that Carpenter violated an order of protection and entered and stayed inside a residence in Dansville, which he wasn’t allowed to be in, and threatened another person with a weapon.

Carpenter was arrested and arraigned and held in lieu of $500 cash bail.