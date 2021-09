ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to scanner reports, at approximately 6:15 p.m, there was an armed robbery in the City of Elmira and police are currently trying to locate the vehicle involved.

According to the scanner, there was allegedly a handgun displayed and the suspect was in a 2006 Toyota headed towards Corning.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Police Department and Sgt. Christopher Zelko said there would be more information released shortly.

