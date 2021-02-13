Armed Suspect Shot and Killed by Police

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police from Montoursville responded to an active domestic incident, Thursday evening at around 8:04 p.m.

The incident involved a handgun, which was used to assault a victim, at the Harvest Moon Trailer Park in Woodward Township (Lycoming County, PA).

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 38-year-old male fled before the Trooper’s arrived on the scene.

Later, the male involved in the first incident allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Sheetz convenience store in Woodward Township.

The male fled the Sheetz convenience store in his vehicle and headed towards Williamsport City.

Troopers were able to locate the man and a pursuit ensued in the 3500 block of West 4th Street where the male crashed his vehicle during the chase.

The male produced and brandished the handgun he was carrying, which troopers and officers discharged their weapons striking the male suspect.

The suspect was killed at the scene and was pronounced dead by the Lycoming County Coroner.

The Pennsylvania State police and the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office is still investigating the incident.