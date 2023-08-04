ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Art Museum is planning a pop-up Disco to raise funds for refurbishment of the Museum’s 1833 facade and columns.

This event is a One Night Only pop-up Disco in the spirit of Studio 54 that will take place in the Iszard building from 8 p.m. until midnight. The second floor of the building will be transformed into a 1970’s discotheque for the night.

There are two different experience options for those who are interested to choose from:

General Admission: $50 per ticket with access to the disco, dance floor and a live DJ from NYC who will be playing sets. There will be a cash bar with drinks fixed at a discounted rate of $5. Bar options include beer, wine and a select cocktail. Guests will also get to view the Tommy Hilfiger fashion archives that will be exhibited on mannequins. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone.

The VIP Experience: $175 per ticket with access to all general admission activities and access to a VIP Lounge with leather sofas, a private open bar, a champagne cocktail bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be free for VIP guests at any bar in the lounge or disco. Tickets can only be purchased directly from the Museum over the phone.

Bar snacks of popcorn and pretzels will be provided, as well as glow-sticks and neon party favors that will be provided in the disco.

Guests will be given a wristband at check-in that will designate their experience of choice. Bouncers will be checking wrists before allowing entrance into the VIP lounge.

For ticket purchases, scan the QR code or call 607-734-3697. For the VIP experience, call Guest Services at extension 320.