Arnot Health awaits next allotment of Moderna vaccine for the week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Getting an appointment for the Covid vaccine is becoming increasingly difficult.

18 News first brought you the story that newly recorded cases have fallen to their lowest level in three months and you could also see the trend being mirrored in the twin tiers.

With those Covid cases down, fears of new variants, and slow vaccine distribution, Arnot Health says they haven’t received the Moderna vaccine for the week yet.

“Currently we have been receiving about 1000 doses of Moderna weekly. We have a much higher, higher demand than that,” said Angela Murray, Senior Director of Quality Management at Arnot Health.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss gave us updates on the currently active cases in the county and where they came from.

“There were 19 new cases today, we’re down to a total of 64 active cases. That’s a great place to be. The numbers are looking fabulous right now we just hope they keep going in that direction,” said Moss.

“I was on a conference call with the governor’s office a couple of days ago, and due to them changing the categories of individuals with existing ailments being able to register to get the vaccine, I think they’re going to redistribute the vaccine. For instance, if Arnot hospital is getting 1000 a week, they may only get half, that and the other half will go to the local health departments so that they can start working on some of these other categories,” said Moss.

Arnot Health is continuing to promote their Arnot vaccine clinic at Arnot mal and say patients wanting to get a vaccine should not enter through the mall instead enter through the old Macy’s entrance from the parking lot.