Arnot Health celebrates 30,000th COVID vaccine

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Arnot Health administered its 30,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.

That number represents approximately 14,000 fully vaccinated individuals (those receiving either both doses Pfizer or Moderna or single dose J&J vaccine), with the balance of those individuals due for their second dose to reach fully vaccinated status in the coming weeks.

There was a cake, balloons, and cameras ready to go.

Taylor Malone, 16, was the lucky recipient of this landmark vaccination. Malone knew she was the recipient beforehand, but she was still surprised.

“I knew about the interview before, but this was a much bigger thing than I expected,” said Malone.

For Malone, she is happy to do her part for the community.

“Well, COVID has been around for over a year now and things have been hard,” said Malone. “I feel like getting back to normal is going to come eventually if people keep coming and get their vaccinations.”

In a press release earlier this week, Jonathan Lawrence, President and CEO of Arnot Health, shared his excitement.

“We thank our dedicated staff and volunteers that have helped us reach this important milestone in our region’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help return our community to normal,” said Lawrence.