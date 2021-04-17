Arnot Health celebrates 30,000th COVID vaccine

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Arnot Health administered its 30,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.

That number represents approximately 14,000 fully vaccinated individuals (those receiving either both doses Pfizer or Moderna or single dose J&J vaccine), with the balance of those individuals due for their second dose to reach fully vaccinated status in the coming weeks.

There was a cake, balloons, and cameras ready to go.

Taylor Malone, 16, was the lucky recipient of this landmark vaccination. Malone knew she was the recipient beforehand, but she was still surprised.

“I knew about the interview before, but this was a much bigger thing than I expected,” said Malone.

For Malone, she is happy to do her part for the community.

“Well, COVID has been around for over a year now and things have been hard,” said Malone. “I feel like getting back to normal is going to come eventually if people keep coming and get their vaccinations.”

In a press release earlier this week, Jonathan Lawrence, President and CEO of Arnot Health, shared his excitement.

“We thank our dedicated staff and volunteers that have helped us reach this important milestone in our region’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help return our community to normal,” said Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now