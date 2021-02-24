Arnot Health explains slow Emergency Department wait times amid coronavirus pandemic and construction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Patients at Arnot Health may have been noticing a slower than normal wait time in the emergency department.

Arnot Health officials are saying with construction happening in the emergency department amid the pandemic, Arnot Health’s efforts to keep everyone safe and the facility clean will result in a longer admissions time.

“If we have a bed at that time, we prefer to just direct better patients. If there’s an open bed, we like to put the patient right into a bed. It serves us no purpose to keep them in the waiting room,” said Diana Durfey, the Systems Director for Arnot Health’s Emergency Department.

“If we are unable to do that, we have advanced practice practitioners that will come out, and these are providers, and they will come out and evaluate the patient, either in additional triage room or in the waiting area, and then they will place orders so that the patient can move along in the system,” said Durfey.

The emergency department construction is predicted to be finished in the summertime.