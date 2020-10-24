Arnot Health hosting flu shot clinics this fall

Arnot Health hosted a flu shot clinic at Wisner Park in downtown Elmira on Saturday. It’s the first of three this season. Arnot urged pre registration but also accepted walk ups. One of their goals on Saturday was to make the flu shot as accessible to the public as possible to aid in their fight against the coronavirus in hospitals this coming up flu season.

“We want to give flu shots to go for everybody. We encourage everyone to get flu shots. So we can protect them against the flu as we go more and more through COVID. So we can identify which is the flu and which is COVID related,” said RN nurse practitioner Tina Burt at the clinic early Saturday morning.

Arnot Health is offering two more flu shot clinics in the coming weeks. The next on October 31st and the following on November 7th. Both will held at Arnot Ogden Medical Center form 9:00 AM to noon.