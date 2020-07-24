Arnot Health hosts Virtual job fair for LPNs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday, Arnot Health is hosting a virtual job fair for Licensed Practical Nurses.

They will get the opportunity to meet with Human Resource Professionals to discuss career options in the Elmira and Bath areas. There are two chances to talk with these professionals. The first one is from 10:00 a.m. to Noon or attend the 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This also gives LPNs an opportunity for direct interviews with department managers at Arnot Health.

You can still register by calling (607) 737-4178 or (607) 737-1518.