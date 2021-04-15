Arnot Health now allowing walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WETM) – Today, Arnot Health announced that walk-ins are welcome at their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Residents can register online, at arnothealth.org, by calling 1-800-952-2662, or by simply coming to a clinic and completing the registration documents on-site.

Provided below are the upcoming clinics:

1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Friday, April 16 from 8 am to 5 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira

1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 2:30 pm – Arnot Mall Event Center, Horseheads

1st Dose Moderna Clinic – Tuesday, April 20 from 8 am to 6:30 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira

1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Wednesday, April 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm – Neighborhood Transformation Center, 314 W Church St., Elmira