Arnot health officials say not having insurance shouldn’t deter you from getting COVID tested

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Getting tested for COVID-19 at a health facility may cost more money than expected, but local health officials are saying they don’t want this to deter you from getting tested.

It costs 175 dollars to get a COVID test at Arnot Health: $150 for the lab test and $25 for the swabbing.

Health officials at Arnot Health say that this shouldn’t stop you from getting tested if you feel you may have COVID symptoms.

If you are uninsured there is a plan through the CARES Act that Arnot Health enrolls you that covers any COVID related-testing and treatment.

“We enroll you in this plan. It covers any COVID-related testing and treatment, but if you have any insurance at all, you’re not eligible. The first thing they do is run your social security number. It goes through the database to see if you have any other coverage and if you do then you’re not eligible. We do have arrangements that we can make if you can’t pay. We don’t want somebody to not get tested because of financial reasons,” said Regina Cavanaugh, the Vice President of Revenue Cycle Analysis at Arnot Health.

“We would advise you, if you’re concerned, to contact your insurance and find out because you can have a Blue Cross plan that does cover it and somebody else can have a plan that doesn’t, so each policy is different,” said Cavanaugh.

The New York State Department of Health, along with the Chemung and Steuben County health departments are offering free rapid COVID testing open to New York State residents.

