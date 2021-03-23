Arnot Health officials say patients waiting for a specific vaccine is concerning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least 137,814 doses have been administered across New York in the last 24 hours.

More than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

Today, New York allowing residents 50 and older to receive covid-19 vaccinations.

“We can’t wait for it to be expanded to the entire population. I think that that’s when we’ll really see a significant demand,” said Angela Murray

Arnot officials say with the combination of other available clinics in the area, people now waiting for the J&J one-dose vaccine, and perhaps the beginning of the initial wave of demand subsiding, even though we’re nowhere near herd immunity, is concerning.

“We want to make sure that all eligible people who have access, who need vaccination get whatever vaccine is available to them,” said Murray.

Arnot Health holding a vaccination clinic tomorrow for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine–with nearly 750 appointments available.

At Guthrie, though, some patients have been seeing rescheduled appointments due to them not receiving their planned allotment last week.

Guthrie officials releasing a statement:

“This week Guthrie did not receive our planned allotment of COVID vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. As a result, we are rescheduling appointments for those who are scheduled to receive second doses of the COVID vaccine on Monday, March 22 at the Guthrie Vaccination Clinic on Elmira St. in Sayre. Patients are being contacted with new appointment dates, which are within the acceptable timeframe for second doses, based on CDC guidelines for vaccine administration. This will not impact Guthrie’s ability to schedule first dose clinics in the future.”

With many clinics in our area and the restrictions for eligibility now starting at 50 and older, Arnot officials think they’ll be able to fill clinics somewhat until they make it available for all adults.

Arnot Health is waiting to confirm with 18 News when they will be having another clinic which may be happening sometime this week.