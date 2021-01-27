Arnot Health reveals details regarding vaccine appointments

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – According to Arnot officials, the medical center has given more than 5,500 doses of vaccine, including 1,600-second doses.

Arnot Health received a limited supply of the first dose of Moderna vaccine this week.

Arnot says they are prepared to vaccinate greater numbers of people as soon as they receive more supplies.

that are eligible after establishing safe and efficient systems for distribution of the vaccine.

The state has directed Arnot health to distribute 100% of first dose vaccines within 7 days of receipt.

Today, Arnot Health is releasing additional details about how eligible individuals can go about scheduling an appointment:

Following state guidelines for vaccine distribution, this allotment has been designated for Arnot Health employees and eligible individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B categories.

Upon receiving the vaccine, Arnot contacted eligible 1A and 1B individuals directly, and all available appointments have been filled.

Only those people who have registered through the state website will be able to receive their vaccines on these dates. No “walk-ins” will be permitted.

Those eligible 1A and 1B individuals with confirmed appointments through the website will receive their vaccinations on Thursday, January 28th, and Friday, January 29th at the Arnot Mall Event Center at 3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads.

Registered individuals should enter the Event Center(the former Macy’s store), via the exterior Arnot Event Center Entrance outside of the mall; there will be no entry via the interior of the mall.

Community members who are interested in receiving a vaccine should continue to check the Arnot Health website for the latest information on vaccine supply and clinic dates,

The information will be updated once an additional first dose supply is received

For a list of those who are eligible in Phase 1A and 1B, click here.

Arnot will continue to add more clinic dates as additional vaccine supply is received to ensure we

can get as many eligible individuals vaccinated, as soon as possible.