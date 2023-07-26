HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Mall Barber Shop will be hosting their 2nd annual “Back to School Giveaway” in Horseheads to kick off the school year.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the barber shop will be giving away free basic haircuts and trims, as well as school supplies to children to prepare for the upcoming school year. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the shop.

The shop is currently looking for donations of pens, pencils, markers, folders, binders, crayons, glue, scissors, notebooks, rulers, erasers, tape, highlighters, calculators and more. They will be accepting donations for the months of July and August.

For more information, call 607-735-2190.