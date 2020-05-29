Arnot Mall delays scheduled reopening

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Mall will not be reopening as scheduled on May 29, according to a messege sent by the mall to store owners.

The mall had released information earlier this week regarding time and face masks for guests.

On Friday the region was expected to move into phase two of the Governor’s reopening program, but a delay in guidance from the Governor’s office appears to have put the new phase on pause.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says that Chemung County will move into phase two regardless of the Governor’s plans. Mayors in Watkins Glen and Odessa have made similar announcements.