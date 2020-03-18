Arnot Mall suspends dining operations, adjusts hours due to COVID-19

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Mall has suspended dining operations and will be adjusting hours to comply with Governor Cuomo’s recent announcements.

In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement to close New York State bars, restaurants, Fitness Centers and Theaters, Arnot mall will suspend dining operations beginning March 16 at 8:00pm, until further notice. We recommend that you check with individual restaurants for carry-out and/or delivery services.

At this time, the Mall will be open from 10am until 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 11a until 6pm on Sunday. Please be advised that some of our retailers have elected to operate with reduced hours or suspend operations temporarily. Please check with retailers or businesses prior to your visit, to ensure that you have the latest information.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this situation evolves.

Thank you,

Arnot Mall Management

