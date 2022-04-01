ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira reporting a lockdown Friday night.

An Arnot employee has confirmed to 18 News that they received an internal message saying the hospital was placed on lockdown. 18 News reached out to the hospital for a comment on the situation to which they referred to the Elmira Police Department.

EPD reported that the hospital called about a person refusing to leave the premises, but by the time police arrived at the scene, the person had cooperated with hospital security. EPD reportedly followed up with the person and banned him from the property.

So far there is no information on who this person is or if the hospital is still on lockdown. Our 18 News reporter who was on the scene did report people walking outside the entrance around 10 pm Friday night.