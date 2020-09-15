Arnot Realty Corp., owners of Arnot Mall, purchase 8 acre property in Ithaca for $3.79 million

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Realty Corporation, the owner of the Arnot Mall, has purchased an 8.16 acre state-owned property in Ithaca for $3.79 million, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The property was a former New York State Department of Transportation maintenance facility located on the Cayuga Lake Inlet at 683 Third Street in Ithaca.

The new owner, Peter Dugo, president of Arnot Realty Corporation, one of four registered bidders, plans to redevelop the property, according to the Governor.

“A few years ago, Arnot Realty began working on a goal of growing into the Ithaca Market and we feel that the DOT property offers a unique opportunity for us to continue working toward this goal. We are very excited to have the opportunity to acquire such an exceptional parcel on the waterfront, adjacent to the Ithaca Farmer’s Market and on the Waterfront Trail. As of today, we do not have any definitive plans regarding how to best redevelop the site, but will be using the next few months to discuss the possibilities with the multitude of stakeholders involved. Of course, one of the reasons this site is so interesting to us is its ability to accommodate a large number of future uses, and we look forward to exploring its potential.” Peter Dugo, President of Arnot Realty Corporation

“This sale of a prime piece of waterfront real estate is an essential step in meeting our goals of providing development opportunities in the Southern Tier while modernizing the region’s vital transportation infrastructure and building more efficiencies into state operations,” Governor Cuomo said. “Following our recent upgrade of the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport into a 21st-century facility, and the DOT’s maintenance operation’s move to a more viable location near the airport, the successful auctioning of the Ithaca property scores a hat-trick for the Southern Tier Soaring strategy to revitalize communities and expand the economy.”